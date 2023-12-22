LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,223 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $108.56. 1,636,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,100. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

