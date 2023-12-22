LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

