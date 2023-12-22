LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

