M. Kraus & Co Purchases 7,745 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enbridge by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,400. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

