M. Kraus & Co Sells 508 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 2.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 508,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,939. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.