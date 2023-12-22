M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $147.60

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.60 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.87). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,216 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,184.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

