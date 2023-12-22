MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.18

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.18 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 9954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,636. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

