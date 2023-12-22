Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $36.17 million and approximately $42,888.50 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,955.26 or 0.99949773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000868 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $38,775.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

