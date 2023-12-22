MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 154,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 333,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

MariMed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. MariMed had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MariMed Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

