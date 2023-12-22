Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 28,310 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insmed stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 1,300,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

