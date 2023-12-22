Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 285,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,834. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

