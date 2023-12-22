Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $3.55 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $291.15 million and approximately $123.91 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00008160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

