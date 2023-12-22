Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. 2,966,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,713,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several brokerages have commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

