Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
