Metahero Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.40 million and $890,719.93 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004526 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.