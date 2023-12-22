Metahero Trading Up 3.1% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $870,126.24 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

