Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.30 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005325 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $51.30 million and approximately $372,540.04 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,770,302 coins and its circulating supply is 22,107,657 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,764,035 with 22,105,337 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.15571971 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $444,733.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.