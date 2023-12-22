MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.82 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $173.55 million and $19.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $37.95 or 0.00086746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,737.01 or 0.99983789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012282 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003568 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 32.7158988 USD and is up 17.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $8,952,848.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

