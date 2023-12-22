Michael Sentonas Sells 10,321 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Sentonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.63. 1,801,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,425. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,257.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

