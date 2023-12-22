Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.38. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 32,296 shares trading hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

