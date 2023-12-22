MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $614.80

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $614.80 and last traded at $614.22, with a volume of 724108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.82. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 478.55 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $13,331,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.