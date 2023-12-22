Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNMC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000.

About Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

