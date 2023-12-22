MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Insider Jeffrey M. Stutz Sells 9,771 Shares

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 905,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,440. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MLKN

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.