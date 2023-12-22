Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Down 0.9%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

