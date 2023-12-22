Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.
Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.32.
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.
