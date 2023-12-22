Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.72. 38,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mogo from C$1.35 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.44.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.

