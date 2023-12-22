Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 26,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 23,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Montage Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.