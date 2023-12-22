Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.54. The company had a trading volume of 634,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,689. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

