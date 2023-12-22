Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.6 %

RJF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 155,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

