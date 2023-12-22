My DeFi Pet Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $633,785.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

