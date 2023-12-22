Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.330–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.0 million-$753.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.9 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.6 %

MYGN opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

