Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002604 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $151.34 million and $3.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,622.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00164860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.86 or 0.00540679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00395375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00114724 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

