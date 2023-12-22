Naomi O. Seligman Sells 16,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

