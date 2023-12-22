Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.51

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 221503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Naspers Stock Down 12.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Naspers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.0661 dividend. This is a boost from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

