Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,760.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00121227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00035313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00025936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003809 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.