Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $499,291.19

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Neblio has a market cap of $499,291.19 and approximately $39,327.80 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,384 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

