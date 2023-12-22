NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia Sells 750 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,253 shares in the company, valued at $849,688.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salvatore Francis Mulia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $10,275.00.

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 88,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $359.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

NewtekOne last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

