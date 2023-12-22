Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $158,950.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,011. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

