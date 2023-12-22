Nexum (NEXM) Trading Up 97.3% Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 97.3% against the dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $227.92 million and approximately $225,084.16 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

