Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is M. Kraus & Co’s 9th Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

NSC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.99. 221,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,418. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

