Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. 14,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 21,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Nutriband Trading Up 13.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nutriband in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutriband in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutriband in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
