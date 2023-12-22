Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. 14,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 21,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Nutriband Trading Up 13.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nutriband in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutriband in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutriband in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.