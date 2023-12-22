Oasys Price Reaches $0.0872 (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Oasys has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $162.11 million and $3.79 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.08974925 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,031,090.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

