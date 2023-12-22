Oasys Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.31 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $162.79 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.08974925 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,031,090.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

