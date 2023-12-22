Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Down 2.9%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.40 and last traded at $71.24. 13,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

