Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.55

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 1909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

