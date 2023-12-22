Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.44

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and traded as high as $69.18. Onex shares last traded at $69.16, with a volume of 908 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Onex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONEXF

Onex Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Onex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.