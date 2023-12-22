Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.49. 2,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Orica Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This is a boost from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Orica’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.