Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$58.76 and last traded at C$58.08. Approximately 133,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 213,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.97.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.83.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 11.5438596 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

About Ovintiv

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

