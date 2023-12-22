PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.28 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and $3.14 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,112,423 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 761,586,106.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.12191004 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,621,161.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

