Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $247.25. 989,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,363. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $171.55 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

